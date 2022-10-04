T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $132.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.85. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,522,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

