Sylo (SYLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Sylo has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010802 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00068883 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10530514 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Sylo Coin Profile
Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sylo Coin Trading
