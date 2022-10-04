Sylo (SYLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Sylo has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sylo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

