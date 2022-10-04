Swaperry (PERRY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $74,430.00

Swaperry (PERRY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Swaperry has traded flat against the US dollar. Swaperry has a total market capitalization of $11,882.41 and approximately $74,430.00 worth of Swaperry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swaperry coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Swaperry Profile
Swaperry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,740,000 coins. Swaperry’s official Twitter account is @swaperrydex and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Swaperry
