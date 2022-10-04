SVB Leerink Cuts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $60.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCKT. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RCKT stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

