SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.34.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $354.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $328.27 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 349,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

