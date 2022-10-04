SuperLauncher One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $806,913.68 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010655 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,740,533 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
