SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom Stock Performance

SuperCom stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. Research analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.