Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 39.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.0% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 5.8% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.34.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

