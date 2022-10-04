Strs Ohio Sells 2,353 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of Cintas worth $64,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas Stock Up 3.0 %

Cintas stock traded up $12.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.77. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

