Strs Ohio Purchases 72,957 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strs Ohio increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,957 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.25% of McKesson worth $118,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in McKesson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in McKesson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE MCK traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,113. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
