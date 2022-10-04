Strs Ohio Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 84,711 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of FedEx worth $69,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.15. 137,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,459. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.05. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

