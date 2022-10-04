Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comcast were worth $101,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,169,628. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

