Strs Ohio Has $252.85 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $252,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $12.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.18. The stock had a trading volume of 101,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,765. The company has a market cap of $292.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.97 and its 200-day moving average is $338.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

