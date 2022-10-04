Strs Ohio Has $143.12 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Prologis worth $143,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 103,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.73 and a one year high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day moving average is $132.78.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

