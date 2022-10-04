Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496,566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $61,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SLB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 471,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,217,237. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

