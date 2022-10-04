Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,707,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496,566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $61,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 271,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 204,012 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 262,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 471,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,217,237. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

