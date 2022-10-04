Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.20% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $56,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $10.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.39. 38,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,296. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

