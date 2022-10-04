Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 242,052 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $98,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 726,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,479,460. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

