Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,885 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $68,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 59,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,718. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.