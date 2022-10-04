Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.57. 284,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,689,037. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.