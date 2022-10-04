StockNews.com Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 3.0 %

RGA stock opened at $129.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.82.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.