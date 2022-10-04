StockNews.com Lowers Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOLF. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Acushnet Price Performance

NYSE GOLF opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acushnet by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,194,000 after purchasing an additional 133,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after buying an additional 228,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

