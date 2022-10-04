StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $4.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Great Panther Mining Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPL opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining ( NYSE:GPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

