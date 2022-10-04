StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51job Price Performance

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 51job has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 51job by 34.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in 51job by 36.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

