Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,064 put options on the company. This is an increase of 960% compared to the average daily volume of 949 put options.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DICE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. 8,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,920. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $738.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 270,940 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 710.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 809,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

