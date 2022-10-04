Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 49,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of 271% compared to the typical volume of 13,311 call options.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NLY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,504,434. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.20. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.00%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,629,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,382,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,132 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112,151 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 569,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 449,838 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

