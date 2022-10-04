Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October 4th (AACG, AAMC, AAME, AAU, ACOR, ACRX, AEY, AGFS, AGIL, AIAGY)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 4th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY). Oddo Bhf issued an outperform rating and a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ). They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR). They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL). They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW). They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.