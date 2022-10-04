Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October 4th (AACG, AAMC, AAME, AAU, ACOR, ACRX, AEY, AGFS, AGIL, AIAGY)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 4th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY). Oddo Bhf issued an outperform rating and a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ). They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR). They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL). They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW). They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

