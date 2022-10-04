Steward Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Steward Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Omnicell comprises approximately 0.6% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after buying an additional 443,378 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after buying an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 49.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after buying an additional 65,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $8,093,000.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.88. 2,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.36. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

