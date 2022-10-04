Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 497,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,714,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 13.1% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,526,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,308,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,595,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. 2,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,115. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71.

