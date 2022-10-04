Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.33. 5,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,094. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $515.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

