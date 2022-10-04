Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $41,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 957.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,614,000 after acquiring an additional 689,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Shares of HZNP traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,880. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

