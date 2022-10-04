Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,600,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,996,000.
Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. 1,134,163 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88.
