Steward Financial Group LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Melius began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,634,380. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.