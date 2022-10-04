Steward Financial Group LLC Buys 702 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,128,777. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94.

