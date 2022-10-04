Stephen Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,502.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 477,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,089. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 188,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 22,243 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

