Stephen Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,502.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMDX stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 477,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,089. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Further Reading
