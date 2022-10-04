Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.37. 26,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,571. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.44 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.29.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
