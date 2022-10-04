Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.37. 26,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,571. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.44 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.