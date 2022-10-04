Steem Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $92.22 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00673958 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012189 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007835 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 415,590,457 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.io. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.