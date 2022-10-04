Steem Dollars Price Hits $2.46 on Major Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and approximately $911,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00012611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007317 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010401 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,659,626 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

