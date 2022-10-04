Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 6,044 shares.The stock last traded at $39.70 and had previously closed at $38.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $864.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,015 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

