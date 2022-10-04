StarterCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $48.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,408.26 and $48.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

