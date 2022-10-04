STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,123.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. STARSHIP has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $7,123.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,802,051 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

