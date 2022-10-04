Standard Protocol Price Down 0.7% This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $89,943.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 94,600,000 coins. The official website for Standard Protocol is standard.tech. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.