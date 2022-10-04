StaFi Reaches One Day Volume of $988,151.00 (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, StaFi has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $35.65 million and approximately $988,151.00 worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00087782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00065875 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00030640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007887 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000157 BTC.

StaFi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 109,816,870 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

