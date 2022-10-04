Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.58. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 1,189 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,269,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 327,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at $5,492,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

