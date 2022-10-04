Spire Wealth Management Sells 32,401 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,401 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $11.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.