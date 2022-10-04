Spire Wealth Management Sells 13,609 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CSL traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,607. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.05 and a 200-day moving average of $266.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

