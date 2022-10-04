Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 209.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE NOC traded up $9.33 on Tuesday, reaching $495.04. 2,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

