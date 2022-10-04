Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,196 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 150,965 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 62,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

