Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,551 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,454,403 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.