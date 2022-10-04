Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,498 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after buying an additional 260,291 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,014,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,428,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,066. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

